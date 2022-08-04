TLSS Acquires JFK Cartage, Inc.

CEO Expects to Close Freight Connections by mid-August

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ("TLSS" or the "Company"), a logistics service provider, announced today, that through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Cougar Express, Inc. ("Cougar"), it closed on its stock purchase agreement ("SPA") by acquiring 100% of the outstanding stock of JFK Cartage, Inc. ("JFK Cartage") located in Inwood, New York on August 4, 2022, with an effective date of July 31, 2022.

Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TLSS, commented, "As I previously stated, our expectation is that this transaction will significantly increase revenue and enable us to derive immediate operational efficiencies and substantial cost savings, while providing us with a larger and much more functional facility. The timing of this closing now allows us just about 60 days to comfortably transition out of Cougar's current facility, which Cougar is required to vacate, no later than September 30, 2022. From an M&A perspective, we now expect to close the transaction with Freight Connections within the next few weeks, while continuing to evaluate other acquisition opportunities."

With annual revenues of $3.6 million in 2021 and approximately $2.0 million for the first six months of 2022, JFK Cartage operates from a 30,000 square foot warehouse with ten (10) drive-in doors and is strategically located approximately six (6) miles from JFK International Airport. JFK Cartage has been in business since 2008 and has built an excellent reputation by providing warehousing, cross-dock services, pickup and deliveries, and general trucking, handling airfreight, trade show freight, expedited and hotshot demand work, LTL/cartage as well as FTL, reverse logistics, white glove and residential delivery services to a broad base of over 95 commercial accounts and residential customers. JFK Cartage operates a wide-ranging fleet of specialty vehicles, from its Sprinter vans to full 53-ft. tractor trailers. JFK Cartage, with its assets, fleet and warehouse is believed to be one of the largest leading cartage agents serving the New York Tri-State area.

The total purchase price after closing adjustments was $1,700,000. The Company: (i) paid $401,552 in cash at closing; (ii) entered into a $696,935 promissory note with the Seller, $98,448 of which is payable weekly, in the amount of 25% of accounts receivable collected, but in any event, no later than October 4, 2022, with the remaining balance of $598,487, payable in three annual installments of $199,496, with interest at five (5%) percent per annum on July 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively; (iii) assumed a $503,065 Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan; and (iv) assumed $98,448 of accrued liabilities of the Seller.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Cougar Express, Inc. operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

