Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were SGOV(16.23%), AAPL(4.22%), and VOO(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MGC by 217,546 shares. The trade had a 2.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.48.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF traded for a price of $145.15 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned -6.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 113,488 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.21.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $228.73 per share and a market cap of $28.47Bil. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 169,637 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.06.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $91.59 per share and a market cap of $23.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

The guru established a new position worth 469,384 shares in BATS:FOCT, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.53 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October traded for a price of $33.466 per share and a market cap of $150.60Mil. The stock has returned -2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GTO by 265,199 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.67.

On 08/05/2022, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.46 per share and a market cap of $900.17Mil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a price-book ratio of 4.01.

