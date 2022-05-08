TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 MCKINNEY AVE DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(20.19%), IWR(10.68%), and AAPL(5.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX bought 81,290 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 100,126. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.88 per share and a market cap of $88.82Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 30,340-share investment in ARCA:XLK. Previously, the stock had a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.75 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $147.36 per share and a market cap of $44.31Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a price-book ratio of 7.45.

The guru established a new position worth 31,994 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.05 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.5 per share and a market cap of $39.58Bil. The stock has returned -0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a price-book ratio of 4.66.

The guru sold out of their 11,328-share investment in ARCA:XLY. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.95 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $167.16 per share and a market cap of $16.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.28.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 7,182 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 08/05/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $192.15 per share and a market cap of $480.38Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-book ratio of 18.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.20 and a price-sales ratio of 16.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

