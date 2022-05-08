TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $297.00Mil. The top holdings were QCOM(18.19%), NEM(7.71%), and BMY(7.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TERRIL BROTHERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 86,638 shares. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 08/05/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $151.01 per share and a market cap of $169.58Bil. The stock has returned 3.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-book ratio of 10.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 53,637-share investment in NAS:COHR. Previously, the stock had a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.67 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Coherent Inc traded for a price of $266.22 per share and a market cap of $6.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-book ratio of 7.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 131,455 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.59.

On 08/05/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $82.46 per share and a market cap of $45.38Bil. The stock has returned 45.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. bought 321,720 shares of NYSE:CLF for a total holding of 750,090. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.72.

On 08/05/2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded for a price of $17.94 per share and a market cap of $9.28Bil. The stock has returned -24.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 145,530 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/05/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $20.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

