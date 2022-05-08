Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(20.02%), BND(11.94%), and VOOV(11.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. bought 118,954 shares of ARCA:DFAS for a total holding of 303,960. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.24.

On 08/05/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $52.87 per share and a market cap of $4.47Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. bought 3,869 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 148,490. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.77 per share and a market cap of $273.36Bil. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. bought 21,625 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 44,230. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $30.07Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. bought 6,686 shares of ARCA:VOOV for a total holding of 229,860. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $139.64 per share and a market cap of $2.95Bil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. bought 2,690 shares of ARCA:IVOG for a total holding of 60,691. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.42.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF traded for a price of $177.81 per share and a market cap of $742.36Mil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

