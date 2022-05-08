Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 839 stocks valued at a total of $1.75Bil. The top holdings were SPYD(2.99%), IGRO(2.31%), and DGRO(2.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. bought 32,483 shares of ARCA:IGM for a total holding of 33,854. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $386.11.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF traded for a price of $342.74 per share and a market cap of $3.99Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a price-book ratio of 5.65.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 118,951 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.94.

On 08/05/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $74.5 per share and a market cap of $16.82Bil. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 84,310 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.41.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.67 per share and a market cap of $42.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 57,151 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.73 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.87 per share and a market cap of $83.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 58,759-share investment in ARCA:XLI. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.28 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $95.97 per share and a market cap of $13.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a price-book ratio of 4.07.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

