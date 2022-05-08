tru Independence LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

15350 SW SEQUOIA PARKWAY PORTLAND, OR 97224

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were CVS(2.28%), SHEL(2.24%), and MRK(2.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were tru Independence LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, tru Independence LLC bought 113,785 shares of NYSE:TRV for a total holding of 147,081. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.29.

On 08/05/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $157.7 per share and a market cap of $37.42Bil. The stock has returned 7.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 150,182-share investment in NYSE:RDS.B. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.79 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.06 per share and a market cap of $194.25Bil. The stock has returned 46.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 114,855-share investment in NYSE:TTE. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.23 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $49.44 per share and a market cap of $126.64Bil. The stock has returned 18.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 270,750 shares in NYSE:GPK, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.44 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Graphic Packaging Holding Co traded for a price of $21.57 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graphic Packaging Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

tru Independence LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 43,840 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.73.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.87 per share and a market cap of $83.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.