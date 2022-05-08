Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were VNLA(8.12%), VIG(6.87%), and SRLN(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 344,090 shares in ARCA:JPIE, giving the stock a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.7 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, JPMorgan Income ETF traded for a price of $46.9993 per share and a market cap of $160.74Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC bought 312,725 shares of ARCA:VNLA for a total holding of 318,550. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.13.

On 08/05/2022, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $48.68 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 53,028 shares. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.41.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $146.95 per share and a market cap of $14.05Bil. The stock has returned -20.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 208,665 shares. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.52.

On 08/05/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $35.35 per share and a market cap of $16.32Bil. The stock has returned -6.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 127,515 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.34.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.71 per share and a market cap of $9.81Bil. The stock has returned -11.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

