Accurate Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $184.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(11.57%), SGOV(10.07%), and SHY(6.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Accurate Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Accurate Wealth Management, LLC bought 68,442 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 79,704. The trade had a 11.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/05/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $324.4 per share and a market cap of $179.31Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 61,000 shares. The trade had a 7.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.76.

On 08/05/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.1 per share and a market cap of $21.76Bil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 49,842 shares. The trade had a 7.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.75.

On 08/05/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $147.36 per share and a market cap of $44.31Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a price-book ratio of 7.45.

During the quarter, Accurate Wealth Management, LLC bought 75,542 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 92,616. The trade had a 6.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 08/05/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $167.17 per share and a market cap of $57.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 143,594 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 5.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.45 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.81 per share and a market cap of $26.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

