TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.75 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $51,562,500, before deducting underwriting commission and discounts and estimated offering expenses. The public offering is expected to close on or about August 9, 2022, subject to the customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company expects to initially use all of the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding debt borrowed under its credit facility. However, through re-borrowing of the initial repayments under the credit facility, the Company intends to use the funds to make investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, to pay its operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company,UBS Investment Bank andGoldman Sachs & Co. LLC, are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities is acting as lead manager, and Compass Point, Ladenburg Thalmann, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities to be issued in the offering is on file with and has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from any of the following investment banks: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attn: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 1-800-966-1559; UBS Securities LLC, Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by calling (888) 827-7275, or by email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected];, or by calling toll-free at (866) 803-9204.

The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated August 4, 2022, and accompanying prospectus, dated May 26, 2021, each of which has been filed with the SEC, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.

The Company was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

