ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, announced today that the company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

%3Cb%3ESusquehanna+2022+Get+Carded%3C%2Fb%3E: A Payments & Fintech Conference, August 5, 2022 (Virtual).

%3Cb%3ECanaccord+Genuity+42nd+Annual+Growth+Conference%3C%2Fb%3E, August 11, 2022. Boston, MA

%3Cb%3ED.A.+Davidson+Big+Sky+Technology+Summit%3C%2Fb%3E, August 23, 2022. Big Sky, MT

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005038/en/