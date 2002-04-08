VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions’ ( NEXCF, Financial) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29) Evan Gappelberg, CEO, is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media. Nextech AR Solutions, a metaverse company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services launched a major new technology advancement with AR wayfinding into the events spaces as well as upgrades to its augmented reality spatial mapping platform, “ARway.”



ARway and Map D, a self-serve event management software solution, are now offering clients a total package event management product that now includes AR wayfinding, opening up another major potential revenue driver. AR wayfinding is a natural fit between ARway and Map D events which manages almost one thousand events annually

Map D features a number of key services for event planning and management. These include attendee ticket sales, interactive floor plans; online booth sales, real-time event updates; management tools for exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and sessions; location-based content and notifications; and the ability to easily create compelling AR experiences. This was bolstered by the addition of wayfinding, which is navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces.

It is anticipated that Map D and ARway will continue to grow in the event space, and that the potential for wayfinding capabilities in the metaverse, and particularly for events, will only continue to grow.

About the ARway Offering

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse. The platform has a Visual Position System (“VPS”) which Nextech refers to as Mapping and Localization where users can map and enable VPS in any area through the platform. Occlusion, depth sensing and segmentation are also available. Users can share their metaverse with others, creating a new level of immersive interactivity for social, branding, advertising, gaming and more metaverse experiences.

The shares are trading at $0.86. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.NextechAR.com.

