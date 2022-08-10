Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at four upcoming investor conferences (all Eastern Time):

The Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. The 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare conference on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.

The Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. The Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12:15 p.m.

To listen to the live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com%2Fevents. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

