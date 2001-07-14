Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.doleplc.com%2Finvestors.

To access the webcast, go to “Events and Presentations” at www.doleplc.com%2Finvestors. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialling +1 646 664 1960 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 204932.

A replay of the call will be available through August 30, 2022, by dialling +1 845 709 8569 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 079116.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

