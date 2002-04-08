MÜV Tampa Himes is the seventh MÜV dispensary to open since late June, underscoring the Company's ongoing Florida retail expansion efforts

The dispensary is located at 4820 South Himes Avenue, conveniently situated off Gandy Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare that sees an average daily traffic count of 22,000 vehicles 1

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 108 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Tampa Himes on Friday, August 5, the Company’s 54th Florida dispensary and 108th nationwide. MÜV Tampa Himes, located at 4820 South Himes Avenue, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

MÜV Tampa Himes is the fourth MÜV retail location in Tampa, with storefronts on Dale Mabry, Preserve Walk Lane and West Kennedy. Tampa is the third largest city in Florida, with a population of over 385,0002.

“MÜV Tampa Himes, our newest storefront in Tampa, brings us to a total of six retail locations throughout Hillsborough County, a community that continues to experience significant growth,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “With Tampa having the third largest population in Florida, we’re grateful for the opportunity to reach more medical cannabis patients and welcome them to MÜV’s patient-centric hospitality.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about MÜV Tampa Himes medical cannabis dispensary, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 13 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 13 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

