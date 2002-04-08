MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022.

TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present at the Canaccord Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 2:00pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. ( TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

