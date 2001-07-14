OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., Hong Kong Time

Webcast link:

Mandarin Channel: https%3A%2F%2Flive.vhall.com%2Fv3%2Flives%2Fwatch%2F329458304+%0A

English Channel: https%3A%2F%2Flive.vhall.com%2Fv3%2Flives%2Fsubscribe%2F769132279

Dial-in Numbers:

Mandarin Channel:

Access code: 319716

Telephone number:

China Mainland: 400 810 8228

Hong Kong, China: +852-30051355

Singapore: +65 64298359

United States: +1 646 2543594

International: +86 10 58084199

English Channel:

Access code: 809729

Telephone number:

China Mainland: 400 810 8228

Hong Kong, China: +852 30051313

Singapore: +65 64298359

United States: +1 646 2543594

International: +86 10 58084166

For participants who wish to join the conference, please complete the online registration using the link provided above at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Participants can join the conference either by a live webcast on the same link as provided above or using the above dial-in numbers. For participants who wish to raise any queries during the conference, please use the above dial-in numbers to join. Participants please dial-in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005189/en/