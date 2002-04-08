TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and ACHFF), a clinical stage company targeting acute organ inflammation with novel therapeutics, announced today that the Company has added Dr. David Luke as a Strategic Advisor for the clinical trial development of the Company’s drug candidates.

Dr. Luke previously held a variety of positions in the pharma industry, including approximately twenty years at Pfizer Inc, where he was a Senior Medical Director, responsible for planning and executing human trials in the areas of infectious diseases, oncology, immunology, cardiology, neurology and pain. After leaving Pfizer in 2011, Dr. Luke continued to hold clinical leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry. He was most recently Senior Medical Director of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Target Health Inc. In 2020, Dr. Luke joined the Arch team as a consultant where he played an instrumental role in helping the Company plan and execute the phase II trial for LSALT peptide, targeting complications of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

“On behalf of the Arch team, we are looking forward to working with Dr. Luke to help guide LSALT peptide toward an additional human trial targeting inflammation related acute kidney injury. His deep clinical experience and broad network in the pharma industry will be a major asset for the Company as we continue to pursue drug approval and commercial opportunities,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, relevant for multiple medical indications.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 62,330,302 common shares outstanding.

Please send a message or subscribe for email alerts at the company website using the link here www.archbiopartners.com/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on Arch Biopartners’ management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Arch Biopartners’ management. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are considered forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential efficacy and safety of LSALT Peptide (LSALT) in patients who have inflammation of the lungs and other organs such as the liver and kidneys; the ongoing clinical development of LSALT in future human trials and other indications outside of COVID-19 patients.



Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that results (whether safety or efficacy, or both) obtained through the administration of LSALT in humans will not be similar to those obtained in pre-clinical studies or in the previously completed Phase I and Phase II trials; or, that serious adverse effects resulting from the administration of LSALT are discovered leading to a suspension or cancellation of any development work using LSALT; and, the risk that new organ inflammation treatments are discovered or introduced by competitors which may prove safer and/or more effective than LSALT.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual Management and Discussion and Analysis dated January 28, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at at www.archbiopartners.com for additional risks regarding the conduct of Arch Biopartners’ business and enterprise in general. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent management’s expectations as of that date.

Arch Biopartners’ management undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release