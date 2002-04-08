ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRN Holdings Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNF) announces a change in management, its business model and a corporate restructuring. One of the first steps in support of the Company’s new direction will be to file amended articles with the Secretary of State of Delaware and a related FINRA corporate action to change the Company’s name to Marijuana Inc. In addition to changing the Company’s corporate name to Marijuana Inc., the Company announces the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Donald Steinberg, who is focused on implementing a new business model based on Retail and Global Marijuana Distribution.



Donald Steinberg, the Company’s director, commented, “In 2009 I saw the change taking place in the widespread acceptance of Marijuana in the US. I then founded Medical Marijuana Inc. ( MJNA, Financial), which at the time was the first public company in the Marijuana Industry to have a primary listing on a U.S. stock market. We see now that countries worldwide are going through different stages of decriminalization including the beginnings of legal import and export.”

Mr. Steinberg continued, “The name change to Marijuana, Inc. is fundamental to the Company’s shift from an acquisition company to a company focused on the legal global distribution of Marijuana. I look forward to participating in the enormous change taking place on a global scale regarding Marijuana.”

Marijuana Inc. has two new divisions. The first is VivaBuds, which is established as a retail model starting in Los Angeles, the largest marijuana market in the world. This program uses a “Tell A Friend” marketing approach to break thru established and traditional supply lines by going direct from farm to consumer.

The second is One World Legends, with a focus on Colombia and the preparations for export from there. Donald Steinberg stated, “Rocky Petrullo is a great partner with a deep background in this industry.”

Rocky Petrullo, President of One World Legends “OWL” says, “Global Distribution of Marijuana is in the early stages and we are structuring the company to meet the demand. After completing several trips to Colombia which consisted of establishing partnerships with licensed farms and industry leaders, I affirmed that the cannabis industry in Colombia is ready to grow high quality, large volume, cannabis flower. I have also traveled to Spain and Amsterdam to get a healthy understanding of the European market where we are aiming for importation from Colombia.

OWL believes some of the legendary herb strains that are known to enhance health of the mind, body, and spirit are “Colombian” landrace strains, which includes legendary strains such as Colombian Gold, Colombian Punta Rojo, and Mango Biche. OWL will distribute the Colombian strains, as well as landrace strains such as Durban Poison, and Afghan Kush from Colombia to legal customers. The term “landrace” is used in reference to the limited number of surviving cannabis strains which evolved naturally in the geographic region in which they were discovered by human beings in the 20th century. Landrace strains represent the original cannabis strains and are therefore the origins of all modern cannabis strains across the world.

“I have worked hard to find the landrace strains from different parts of the world and have secured seeds for grows in Colombia. I am passionate about the quality of Colombian grow coupled with the seeds of old. This is our niche and I believe it will be invaluable to the preservation of cannabis history and enjoyment of the plant,” Stated Rocky Petrullo.

New Corporate and Operations Website

We are excited to announce that we have launched a new website www.marijuanainc.com , as part of the overall refocus of the Company. We encourage our customers and shareholders to visit the website regularly for updates and helpful information on our company and products. This is a beta version of the website that will be updated further in the coming weeks. We also encourage people to visit our retail website at www.vivabuds.com.

Corporate Actions & Other Changes

The Company’s operations are heading in a new direction. The name and symbol change will help to better align the Company with its new business model. The Company has recently filed a 20:1 reverse split with FINRA. This corporate action has not yet been approved but the Company expects it to be effective soon. The reserve split may help make our Company more attractive to institutional investors, ensure the Company maintains the criteria for an uplisting to OTCQB, as well as make the stock more attractive for mergers and acquisitions.

With the appointment of Donald Steinberg as CEO and Director, the Company’s former CEO, has resigned from the Company’s board of directors, leaving Donald Steinberg as the Company’s sole director.

About Donald Steinberg

Don has decades of involvement in the Marijuana Industry, going back to the 70’s when he was noted as the largest importer of Marijuana into the U.S. While in Marijuana “college” he studied stock options and wrote option volatility programs that he implemented on all of the option exchanges in the U.S.

After that and seeing the large use of phone cards in Europe, he founded GlobalCom2000 which became a premier phone card company in the U.S. namely with the 7-11 card, the 1st card in the U.S. with a corporate logo and distribution in hundreds of 7-11 stores. He then went on to create One World Communications, which became the largest telecom affiliate marketing company in the world with 187 offices and training centers in over 30 countries and 200,000 affiliates. After One World Communications, he created Club Vivanet to provide financial services. In 2009, he formed Medical Marijuana Inc. ( MJNA), which was the 1st company to be on a U.S. stock market. After building the market cap of Medical Marijuana Inc. to a market cap of nearly $ 100 million, he retired to Florida. In 2015, he formed Marijuana Company of America ( MCOA) and resigned in 2019. In that year, he formed Marijuana Strategic Ventures ( MSVI) to assist companies in the “going public process”. He recently changed the name of that company to Mushrooms Inc. www.mushroomsinc.com to participate in the Mushrooms industry.

About GRN Holdings Corporation (GRNF)

GRN Holding Corporation is a publicly quoted shell company that is involved in the global distribution and sale of Marijuana in states and countries where legal to do so. The Company has set into motion, collaborations with Marijuana farmers to distribute high grade, low-cost Marijuana to legal consumers, wholesalers and retailers. With their "Tell A Friend" model, GRN Holding is setting up for Farmer to Consumer distribution in states where legal to do so. GRN Holding is led by people who put the first publicly traded marijuana company on the US stock market Medical Marijuana Inc. The team includes noteworthy cannabis pioneers and successful leaders in the public cannabis market.

For more information, email [email protected]

