XIAMEN, China, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) ( BHAT) announced that the Company will soon release a simulated business strategy game, “Cute Monopoly”, to the world, which supports Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean and other languages.



In “Cute Monopoly”, players can realize their dream of becoming a millionaire. At the beginning, each of the players may be just a normal person without money. However, with continuous efforts, players’ fortune will grow rapidly and finally players will establish their own business empires. The whole game is very rich in playing methods, which allow players to rely on their own strategies to achieve a variety of money making plans, create more companies, and soon they will become a leading enterprise in the business community.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, “In recent years, web games have developed rapidly all over the world, flocking to a number of simulated business web games. I firmly believe this simulated business strategy game developed by our company will create huge economic benefits for the company.”

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider and a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

