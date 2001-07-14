Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today that studies utilizing its portfolio of blood tests and real-world data will be presented at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2022), hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, August 6-9 in Vienna, Austria. Among the 10 abstracts are oral presentations and posters highlighting the use of Guardant360™ to help physicians inform treatment decisions, GuardantOMNI™ to advance cancer therapy trials, and GuardantINFORM™ for targeted drug development to improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer.

“We look forward to sharing new data at WCLC that demonstrate the utility of our liquid biopsy tests and datasets to create more accurate tumor profiles and impact outcomes for lung cancer patients around the world,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “The data from retrospective and real-world analyses will show how blood-based tests provide critical insights into tumor evolution and treatment resistance throughout each lung cancer patient’s treatment journey and contribute more broadly to further developing the field of thoracic oncology.”

Full List of Presentations:

Guardant360

Clinical and molecular profile of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with incidental pathogenic germline variants detected in cfDNA (oral)

Patterns of KEAP1 genomic co-alterations in advanced lung cancer as identified by plasma-based genotyping (e-poster)

Germline HRR mutations in metastatic NSCLC and impact on progression-free survival: A single-center retrospective study (e-poster)

Targetable alterations in non-small cell lung cancer according to age and sex (e-poster)

Liquid biopsies first to make treatment decisions in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (e-poster)

Landscape of EGFR extracellular domain mutations in advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (e-poster)

The patient impact of liquid biopsy – health-related quality of life in patients undergoing liquid biopsy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (e-poster)

GuardantINFORM

Impact of germline BRCA1/2 alterations on EGFR mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer outcomes (e-poster)

Real-world landscape of EGFR C797X mutation as a resistance mechanism to osimertinib in non-small cell lung cancer (oral)

GuardantOMNI

Durvalumab + olaparib vs. durvalumab alone as maintenance therapy in metastatic NSCLC: Outcomes from the phase 2 ORION study (poster)

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

