NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 9th.
August 4th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
Nextech AR Solutions
|NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
|Wyld Networks AB
|WYLDF | NASDAQ STO FN: WYLD
SmartKem, Inc.
|SMTK
|Tekcapital plc
|TEKCF | AIM: TEK
TrustBIX Inc.
|TBIXF | TSXV: TBIX
|Stemtech Corp.
|STEK
|archTIS Limited
|ARHLF | ASX: AR9
Hydrogen Utopia International plc
|HUIPF | AQSE: HUI
|Horizon Oil
|HZNFF | ASX: HZN
|Grand Gulf Energy Ltd.
|GRGUF | ASX: GGE
|Silver Hammer Mining
|HAMRF | CSE: HAMR
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
