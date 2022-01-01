PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) (“PCTEL” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, announced Alpha IR Group (“Alpha IR”) as its new investor relations advisor to guide the Company in its investor relations (IR) activities and broaden awareness of the Company within the financial community.

David Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of PCTEL, commented, “I am pleased to announce that we have selected Alpha IR Group to be our IR advisor moving forward as we sharpen our investor communications strategy and make progress toward our overall growth objectives for the business. We expect Alpha IR will provide significant strategic value for PCTEL as we look to leverage their knowledge of the capital markets and strong network across the investment community.”

Chris Hodges, CEO & Founder of Alpha IR, added, “We are thrilled to be advising PCTEL, a growing telecommunications company. PCTEL’s growth opportunity is clear and its investment thesis is highly compelling. Our team has extensive experience within the telecommunications and technology industries, and we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen PCTEL’s IR efforts. We are confident that Alpha IR will provide a world-class approach to the Company’s investor messaging and increase market awareness of PCTEL as the company executes its growth strategy.”

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial+IoT+devices, antenna+systems, and test+and+measurement+products. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2F.

About Alpha IR Group

The Alpha IR Group is a holistic investor relations and transactions/crisis advisory firm that protects, enhances and builds the investment brands of America’s leading companies. Alpha IR brings significant Wall Street, financial, and large agency experience to its clients, while retaining a small company, holistic approach. With deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs, Alpha IR is the right choice to manage its clients’ reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on today’s public exchanges. For more information, please visit: www.alpha-ir.com.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005028/en/