Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2022 SMID CAP Ideas for the 2H Conference, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbofa.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Fsmidcap2h022%2Fidte6JBc.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com through Thursday, November 10, 2022.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

