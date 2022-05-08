Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

161 NORTH CLARK STREET CHICAGO, IL 60601

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 318 stocks valued at a total of $704.00Mil. The top holdings were PHYS(7.90%), BRK.B(2.17%), and AAPL(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 220,965-share investment in ARCA:KRBN. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.26 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF traded for a price of $46.75 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned 28.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 14,305 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $456.86.

On 08/05/2022, Anthem Inc traded for a price of $473.735 per share and a market cap of $113.98Bil. The stock has returned 21.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anthem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SKM by 225,687 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.92.

On 08/05/2022, SK Telecom Co Ltd traded for a price of $22.5384 per share and a market cap of $8.86Bil. The stock has returned -11.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SK Telecom Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 538,230-share investment in NYSE:CS. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.9 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Credit Suisse Group AG traded for a price of $5.4501 per share and a market cap of $14.19Bil. The stock has returned -46.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Suisse Group AG has a price-book ratio of 0.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. bought 152,595 shares of NYSE:CCJ for a total holding of 421,324. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 08/05/2022, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $24.575 per share and a market cap of $9.78Bil. The stock has returned 44.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 197.13, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.40 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.