FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

303 BROADWAY Cincinnati, OH 45202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 410 stocks valued at a total of $13.03Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.95%), AAPL(3.75%), and CTAS(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ bought 51,358 shares of NYSE:MKL for a total holding of 59,604. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1290.96.

On 08/05/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1182.88 per share and a market cap of $15.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 671.51, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ reduced their investment in NAS:SBNY by 234,269 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.66.

On 08/05/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $185.55 per share and a market cap of $11.67Bil. The stock has returned -21.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ bought 553,039 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 567,785. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 08/05/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.7486 per share and a market cap of $111.45Bil. The stock has returned -65.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ reduced their investment in NYSE:HCA by 192,980 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.1.

On 08/05/2022, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $212.31 per share and a market cap of $61.06Bil. The stock has returned -13.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ reduced their investment in NYSE:PH by 152,087 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.9.

On 08/05/2022, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $291.165 per share and a market cap of $37.67Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.