Beta Wealth Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16870 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 170 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(5.10%), MUB(4.96%), and JEPI(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beta Wealth Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 43,921 shares. The trade had a 3.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.76 per share and a market cap of $82.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 101,171 shares in ARCA:DFCF, giving the stock a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.83 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $44.24 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 76,530-share investment in NYSE:DAL. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $33.1 per share and a market cap of $21.21Bil. The stock has returned -17.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 57,655 shares in NYSE:TJX, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.01 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $62.62 per share and a market cap of $73.49Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-book ratio of 13.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 141,086 shares in BATS:HYMU, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.81 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.895 per share and a market cap of $27.47Mil. The stock has returned -12.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

