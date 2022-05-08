Delphi Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were MPLX(28.76%), TSLX(13.88%), and VTI(10.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Delphi Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 122,394 shares. The trade had a 9.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $206.6 per share and a market cap of $269.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ET by 2,496,244 shares. The trade had a 6.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.91.

On 08/05/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $10.8289 per share and a market cap of $34.28Bil. The stock has returned 27.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 255,744 shares in NAS:MQ, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.61 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Marqeta Inc traded for a price of $10.55 per share and a market cap of $5.97Bil. The stock has returned -60.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Marqeta Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.92.

The guru sold out of their 5,412-share investment in NYSE:SNOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $259.22 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $157.63 per share and a market cap of $51.14Bil. The stock has returned -41.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.59 and a price-sales ratio of 34.93.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MCHI by 17,314 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.87.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $49.42 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned -30.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

