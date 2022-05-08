WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were EGY(17.84%), DLA(9.42%), and UHAL(8.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 195,027-share investment in NYSE:KRA. Previously, the stock had a 6.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.27 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Kraton Corp traded for a price of $46.49 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned 13.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kraton Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. bought 74,337 shares of NYSE:OLN for a total holding of 123,305. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.18.

On 08/05/2022, Olin Corp traded for a price of $52.95 per share and a market cap of $7.57Bil. The stock has returned 16.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. reduced their investment in NYSE:FOE by 33,034 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.74.

On 08/05/2022, Ferro Corp traded for a price of $22.01 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned 27.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferro Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,082 shares in NYSE:LSI, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.58 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Life Storage Inc traded for a price of $127.82 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned 8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.01 and a price-sales ratio of 12.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. bought 29,024 shares of NAS:HBP for a total holding of 92,012. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.56.

On 08/05/2022, Huttig Building Products Inc traded for a price of $10.7 per share and a market cap of $292.40Mil. The stock has returned 155.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huttig Building Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

