Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $814.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(26.10%), COST(14.29%), and AMZN(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NAS:DISCK. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.08 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $24.42 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC bought 50,000 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 250,000. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.04.

On 08/05/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $106.29 per share and a market cap of $194.75Bil. The stock has returned -39.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 13,980-share investment in NYSE:VHI. Previously, the stock had a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.74 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Valhi Inc traded for a price of $47.3141 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned 105.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valhi Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 35,263 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.25.

On 08/05/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.7486 per share and a market cap of $111.45Bil. The stock has returned -65.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC bought 22,358 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 100,000. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $232.23.

On 08/05/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $281.04 per share and a market cap of $2,115.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-book ratio of 12.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

