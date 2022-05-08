TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $7.17Bil. The top holdings were CTLT(1.94%), WCN(1.89%), and PANW(1.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BPMC by 1,143,431 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.8.

On 08/05/2022, Blueprint Medicines Corp traded for a price of $64.75 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned -25.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blueprint Medicines Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 16.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 368,665 shares in NAS:NDAQ, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.53 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Nasdaq Inc traded for a price of $182.16 per share and a market cap of $29.93Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nasdaq Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-book ratio of 5.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ZNGA by 9,773,800 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.79.

On 08/05/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 896,085 shares in NYSE:MTDR, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.2 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Matador Resources Co traded for a price of $52.56 per share and a market cap of $6.13Bil. The stock has returned 86.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Matador Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 810,700-share investment in NYSE:VOYA. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.33 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Voya Financial Inc traded for a price of $60.44 per share and a market cap of $5.91Bil. The stock has returned -6.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Voya Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

