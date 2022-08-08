Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

11th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022

D.A. Davidson Big Sky Tech Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

To participate in these conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

