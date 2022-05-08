Pictet North America Advisors SA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ROUTE DES ACACIAS 48 GENEVA 73, V8 1211

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $755.00Mil. The top holdings were BUR(9.90%), MSFT(5.04%), and UNH(4.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pictet North America Advisors SA’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 43,118 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/05/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $281.04 per share and a market cap of $2,115.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-book ratio of 12.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 87,605 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $100.49 per share and a market cap of $76.33Bil. The stock has returned -8.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 8.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 3,941 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/05/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $117.3069 per share and a market cap of $1,545.86Bil. The stock has returned -12.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 26,735 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 08/05/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $305.94 per share and a market cap of $315.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 33,749 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 08/05/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $165.17 per share and a market cap of $57.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

