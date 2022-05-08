Dalton Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1601 Cloverfield Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were IBN(29.48%), MMYT(20.13%), and INFY(15.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dalton Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dalton Investments LLC bought 117,285 shares of NAS:MMYT for a total holding of 905,971. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 08/05/2022, MakeMyTrip Ltd traded for a price of $31.8 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned 18.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 147.53 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Dalton Investments LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EXLS by 18,929 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.04.

On 08/05/2022, ExlService Holdings Inc traded for a price of $168.96 per share and a market cap of $5.64Bil. The stock has returned 48.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-book ratio of 8.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Dalton Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:G by 27,800 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.39.

On 08/05/2022, Genpact Ltd traded for a price of $47.41 per share and a market cap of $8.96Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genpact Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Dalton Investments LLC bought 226,400 shares of NAS:VNET for a total holding of 604,000. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.7.

On 08/05/2022, VNET Group Inc traded for a price of $4.95 per share and a market cap of $734.18Mil. The stock has returned -71.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VNET Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 40,316 shares in NYSE:TRQ, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.81 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned 58.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.