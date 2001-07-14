Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of U.S. Bancorp (“U.S. Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2022, after an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into its sales practices, U.S. Bancorp was fined for illegally accessing its customers’ credit reports and opening credit cards, lines of credit, and checking and savings accounts without customers’ permission.

On this news, U.S. Bancorp’s stock fell $2.09, or 4.3%, to close at $46.12 per share on July 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased U.S. Bancorp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

