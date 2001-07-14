Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $1.3014 per share, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.0033 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.2981 per share, payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 12, 2022).

