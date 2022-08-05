VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ( TSXV:VERT, Financial) ("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raphael Gaudreault to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Gaudreaultis part of the senior management team at Arianne Phosphate Inc. (Arianne), and currently serves as Arianne's Chief Operating Officer. Previous to his role at Arianne, Raphael served as the Mine Optimization Specialist at IAMGOLD Corporation.

Mr. Gaudreault graduated from Laval University with a degree in Mining Engineering (2004) and a certificate in Business Administration from MountSaint Vincent University (2005). Throughout his career, Mr. Gaudreault has held operational positions focused primarily on open pit mine development and optimization. Previous to his role at IAMGOLD, Raphael worked on two expansions of ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright operation. Mr. Gaudreault is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec and came to Arianne Phosphate Inc. with extensive knowledge of Arianne's Lac à Paul phosphate mining project in Quebec, having previously worked at Arianne as its Mining Director.

Mr. Gaudreault is also currently acting as a technical advisor for Quebec Iron Ore and is providing consulting services for IAMGOLD's Corporate Office as well as their Westwood and Côté Gold mines. Finally, Raphael is also one of the co-founders and Director of Engineering at Airth.io.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented, "We are very happy to have Mr. Gaudreault join our Vertical team. Raphael's extensive knowledge of mine development and optimization, as well as his experience gained through working on a range of mining industry projects brings significant technical expertise to Vertical. Raphael is also very aware, and supportive of, the large-scale three-year research partnership agreement that we recently signed with Arianne and Agrinova (see Vertical's June 1st, 2022, news release), to assess the potential benefits of combining Vertical's premium St-Onge wollastonite with Arianne's high purity phosphate into new slow-release natural fertilizers and agronomic products for a range of environmental, forestry and agricultural operations. We are excited about our ongoing research partnership with Arianne and Agrinova, and Raphael's presence on our advisory board will help ensure the project and partner benefits are maximized."

