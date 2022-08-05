Based on the work of author Barry Gifford, the film premieres October 18 on TVOD and Fandor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the jazzily impressionistic documentary Roy's World: Barry Gifford's Chicago, about the life of cult author and David Lynch collaborator Barry Gifford. After premiering at the Glasgow Film Festival before screening all over the world (including at SF Doc Fest, Manchester Film Festival, and the Museum of the Moving Image in NYC), Roy's World premieres on transactional video on demand and on Cinedigm's indie discovery platform Fandor on October 18, timed to celebrate Barry Gifford's 76th birthday.

Hailed as "William Faulkner by way of B-movie film noir, porn paperbacks, and Sun Records rockabilly," Gifford has given the world more than forty works, including the novel that inspired David Lynch's Wild at Heart. Featuring Willem Dafoe, Matt Dillon, and Lili Taylor, the film brings to life Gifford's autobiographical collection of stories, capturing a vanished 1950s Chicago through a beguiling combination of archive footage, animation, and spoken word.

Additionally, the film's encore Chicago presentation at the Music Box Theatre will take place on Sunday, August 7. Jim Laczkowski (Chicago Film Critics Association) will moderate a Q&A with filmmaker Rob Christopher and producer Michael Glover Smith after the screening.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, on behalf of Cinedigm, and John Otterbacher and Elaine Wyder-Harshmann on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Motorcycle Diaries filmmaker Walter Salles praised the film: "So immersive you can almost sense the smell of the Chicago streets... I loved its sense of place and its unique human and physical geography. Roy's World is a beautiful, original and resonant film."

"As a film nerd, I learned about Barry Gifford through David Lynch's brilliantly mad adaptation of Wild at Heart and their even madder collaboration Lost Highway," said Aaron Hillis, Director of Programming at Cinedigm. "What I wasn't expecting with Roy's World is how personal Gifford's work can be, and director Rob Christopher explores that in dreamy, cinematic ways."

About Roy's World: https://www.roysworldfilm.com/a-b-o-u-t

Roy's World Trailers and Clips: https://www.roysworldfilm.com/c-l-i-p-s

