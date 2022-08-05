ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with EV Technology Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "EV Technology Group") (OTCQB:EVTGF, NEO:EVTG, DE:B96A) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, Aug 6, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, CEO and Co-Founder Wouter Witvoet discusses how EV Technology Group is electrifying iconic driving experiences, the Company's recent acquisition of MOKE international, the launch of their flagship store in San Tropez, revenue forecasts, and much more.

About EV Technology Group Ltd.

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a vision of electrifying iconic brands - and a mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EVT Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EVT Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience - acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the appointment of Mark Stubbs and statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

[email protected]

