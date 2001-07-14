Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, will announce its 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before the market opens at 7:00 AM EDT, followed by a webinar at 8:30 AM EDT (5:30 AM PDT).

Xebec invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our webinar where management will discuss Q2 2022 results followed by a Question and Answer period.

Jim Vounassis, President and CEO will host the webinar alongside CFO, Stéphane Archambault and COO, Mike Munro.

Investor Webinar Registration and Replay

Register here: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.livestorm.co%2Fxebec-adsorption-inc%2F2022-q2-investor-webinar

A recording of the webinar can be accessed with the above link and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the company’s website at xebecinc.com%2Finvestors.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture, oxygen and nitrogen which is supported by a service network under the brand “XBC Flow Services”. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with nine manufacturing facilities, seventeen Cleantech Service Centers and four sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

