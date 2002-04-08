NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. ( HYZN), a hydrogen mobility company that provides decarbonized solutions for the commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure.

If you are an investor of Hyzon Motors and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that “the Company’s Board of Directors appointed a committee of independent board members to investigate, with the assistance of independent outside counsel and other advisors, certain issues regarding revenue recognition timing and internal controls and procedures, primarily pertaining to its China operations.” The Company further announced that “Due to the ongoing investigation, the Company will be unable to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 by August 15, 2022, the due date for filing, and does not have an anticipated filing date at this time.”

Following this news, when trading of Hyzon Motors opened on August 5, 2022 the price of the shares fell sharply – over 39% in midmorning trading.

