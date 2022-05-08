BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 816 stocks valued at a total of $41.49Bil. The top holdings were EW(65.97%), AAPL(2.64%), and MSFT(1.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,575,775 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/05/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.64 per share and a market cap of $2,098.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-book ratio of 12.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.51 and a price-sales ratio of 10.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA bought 11,394,496 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 12,149,494. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 08/05/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.32 per share and a market cap of $62.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.98 and a price-sales ratio of 8.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,125,217 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/05/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.25 per share and a market cap of $2,647.98Bil. The stock has returned 12.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-book ratio of 45.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.64 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:META by 2,557,273 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/05/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.15 per share and a market cap of $448.82Bil. The stock has returned -53.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 201,404 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/05/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.41 per share and a market cap of $1,437.36Bil. The stock has returned -16.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.43, a price-book ratio of 10.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

