CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1065 stocks valued at a total of $4.46Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.69%), AAPL(5.55%), and AMZN(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 76,928 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 217,379. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $256.85 per share and a market cap of $78.65Bil. The stock has returned -14.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a price-book ratio of 6.85.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 116,793 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 171,028. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.37.

On 08/05/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $145.68 per share and a market cap of $31.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 213,891 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 719,219. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65 per share and a market cap of $47.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 46,383 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.58.

On 08/05/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $221.21 per share and a market cap of $48.06Bil. The stock has returned -32.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 100.54, a price-book ratio of 70.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.26 and a price-sales ratio of 10.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 25,193 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 169,181. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/05/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $413.2712 per share and a market cap of $373.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

