LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Loomis, Sayles & Company is a private investment manager that was founded in 1926. The company focuses on delivering services to its clients through fostering performance driven investors, operating in small focused teams, making research one of its core foundations in making investment decisions, an open collegial culture, and an entrepreneurial spirit that encourages its employees to develop their own ideas in order to have “continual improvement of our performance, processes and people.” The company currently has a total of approximately $241 billion assets under management, split almost evenly between mutual funds and institutional investments. The company employs over 650 people and services institutional clients in over 20 countries in all of the major continents. Loomis, Sayles & Company has three domestic offices in Boston, Detroit, and San Francisco in the United States with its headquarters in Boston and has two international offices located in London and Singapore. The company also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charities, high net worth individuals, and banking institutions. The company’s operating vehicles include mutual funds, hedge funds, institutional separate accounts, and collective trusts. Loomis, Sayles & Company invests in a variety of companies across the size ranges, also placing its funds in investment grade credit securities, convertibles, U.S. treasury and agencies, emerging market debts, bank and corporate loans, and securitized bonds, among others. The indices that the company use to benchmark the performance of its portfolios include the Russell indices, P 500 index, MSCI World Index, Lehman indices, and Citigroup indices. Loomis, Sayles & Company’s research utilizes a top down analysis for fixed income investments and a fundamental analysis with bottom up picking approach to manage its portfolios. Some of its mutual funds include the Core Plus Bond, Emerging Markets Opportunities, Global Bond, High Income, Global Equity and Income Fund and Value funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 953 stocks valued at a total of $53.04Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(4.81%), V(4.76%), and MSFT(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P bought 1,612,687 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 1,613,286. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 08/05/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $877.83 per share and a market cap of $918.87Bil. The stock has returned 23.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.65, a price-book ratio of 25.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.93 and a price-sales ratio of 15.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P bought 3,106,790 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 3,107,380. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 08/05/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $227.06 per share and a market cap of $100.32Bil. The stock has returned -57.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 18,381,984 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 08/05/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $186.05Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P bought 6,424,612 shares of NYSE:SQ for a total holding of 6,424,696. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.9.

On 08/05/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $89.6901 per share and a market cap of $52.25Bil. The stock has returned -68.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 378.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P bought 1,238,060 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 12,381,790. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.11.

On 08/05/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $41.445 per share and a market cap of $52.57Bil. The stock has returned -73.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.38 and a price-sales ratio of 10.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

