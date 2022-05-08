SECTOR GAMMA AS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

FILIPSTAD BRYGGE 2 OSLO, Q8 0125

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $447.00Mil. The top holdings were GILD(11.66%), MRK(8.45%), and INCY(7.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SECTOR GAMMA AS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SECTOR GAMMA AS bought 384,483 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 681,538. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 08/05/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $61.08 per share and a market cap of $76.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SECTOR GAMMA AS reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 49,414 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.29.

On 08/05/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $254.75 per share and a market cap of $72.37Bil. The stock has returned 8.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SECTOR GAMMA AS reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 155,665 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 08/05/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.415 per share and a market cap of $276.98Bil. The stock has returned 13.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 59,251 shares in NAS:ALNY, giving the stock a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.21 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $217.49 per share and a market cap of $25.91Bil. The stock has returned 11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 148.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.88 and a price-sales ratio of 29.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 64,801 shares in NYSE:ZBH, giving the stock a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.48 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $113.2 per share and a market cap of $23.73Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.77, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.