THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $571.00Mil. The top holdings were HOPE(4.39%), MSFT(3.61%), and GOOGL(3.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 10,000,000-share investment in NYSE:GSBD. Previously, the stock had a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.77 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc traded for a price of $17.622 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned 0.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 11.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 66,598 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 90,224. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 08/05/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.69 per share and a market cap of $110.79Bil. The stock has returned -65.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:SPG by 34,071 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.65.

On 08/05/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $106.19 per share and a market cap of $34.68Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 11.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 6.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 47,120 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 74,620. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 08/05/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.32 per share and a market cap of $62.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.98 and a price-sales ratio of 8.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 13,101 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.1.

On 08/05/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $198.32 per share and a market cap of $126.68Bil. The stock has returned 5.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

