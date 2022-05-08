Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1182 stocks valued at a total of $534.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.28%), IWF(6.14%), and VIG(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 23,498 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 219,809. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.16.

On 08/05/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.61 per share and a market cap of $23.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 9,122 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.025 per share and a market cap of $29.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 18,459 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 18,674. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.62.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $54.1906 per share and a market cap of $9.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 12,424 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 08/05/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $73.815 per share and a market cap of $28.36Bil. The stock has returned -2.38% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 16,501 shares of BATS:DIVB for a total holding of 16,802. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.46.

On 08/05/2022, iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF traded for a price of $38.8 per share and a market cap of $254.83Mil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

