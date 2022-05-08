MOTCO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1177 N.E. LOOP 410 SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209-0001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 444 stocks valued at a total of $747.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.53%), JNJ(2.29%), and AAPL(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOTCO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 17,911 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $535.55 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $498.2 per share and a market cap of $49.36Bil. The stock has returned 22.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 148.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 806.72 and a price-sales ratio of 9.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 161,372 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 08/05/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $186.05Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 96,232 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.5.

On 08/05/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $86.085 per share and a market cap of $148.30Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 30,239 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 08/05/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $292.415 per share and a market cap of $645.28Bil. The stock has returned 4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NYSE:ETN by 51,776 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.72.

On 08/05/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $148.78 per share and a market cap of $59.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.