TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were XLF(41.01%), TDG(6.27%), and XLE(6.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 259,005-share investment in NAS:EBAY. Previously, the stock had a 5.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.28 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $47.225 per share and a market cap of $26.41Bil. The stock has returned -28.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 320,101-share investment in ARCA:XLRE. Previously, the stock had a 5.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.65 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $43.47 per share and a market cap of $5.50Bil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

The guru established a new position worth 133,753 shares in NYSE:ZEN, giving the stock a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.63 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $75.825 per share and a market cap of $9.36Bil. The stock has returned -41.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.61 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 5,295 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 4.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1917.98 per share and a market cap of $76.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 155.62, a price-book ratio of 17.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 278,736-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 4.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.02 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.105 per share and a market cap of $63.52Bil. The stock has returned -24.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

