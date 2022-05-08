Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $534.00Mil. The top holdings were SPSB(6.50%), VCSH(5.67%), and VEU(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. bought 190,597 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 373,851. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $48.61 per share and a market cap of $21.36Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

During the quarter, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. bought 112,506 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 217,576. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 08/05/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.6048 per share and a market cap of $14.04Bil. The stock has returned -13.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.87.

During the quarter, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. bought 65,392 shares of NYSE:GLW for a total holding of 191,100. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.03.

On 08/05/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $35.905 per share and a market cap of $30.40Bil. The stock has returned -9.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. bought 25,888 shares of NYSE:SYY for a total holding of 74,914. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.85.

On 08/05/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $85.85 per share and a market cap of $43.72Bil. The stock has returned 18.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-book ratio of 33.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 17,860 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/05/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.775 per share and a market cap of $42.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

